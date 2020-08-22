Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MQT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 62,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,650. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
