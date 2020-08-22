Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MQT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 62,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,650. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

