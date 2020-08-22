Blocknet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,379.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00011304 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $20,379.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,036,255 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

