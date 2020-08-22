Blockpass (PASS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,512.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $248,608.46 and approximately $6,512.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00137457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.01679489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00161939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

