BlockStamp Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $900.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000201 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,022,229 coins and its circulating supply is 26,479,263 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

