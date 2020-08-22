Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,785,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,500,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

