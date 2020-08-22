Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.57 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 467,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,967. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

