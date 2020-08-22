Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.57 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 467,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,967. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

