Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $372,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $10.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,779.37. 270,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,970. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,715.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,606.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

