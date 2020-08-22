Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.68 on Friday, reaching $1,779.37. 270,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,255. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,718.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,606.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.