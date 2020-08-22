Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $10.68 on Friday, hitting $1,779.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,970. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,715.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,606.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.