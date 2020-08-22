Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

BORUF stock remained flat at $$6.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the name of SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as tour agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

