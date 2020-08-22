Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $618.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Boston Beer stock traded up $30.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $883.25. 130,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,244. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $883.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $728.12 and its 200-day moving average is $510.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,977,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

