Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 1,621 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Waters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Waters by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Waters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Waters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.54 and a 200 day moving average of $197.50.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

