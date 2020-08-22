Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,085,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,470,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. 432,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,324. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.27. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

