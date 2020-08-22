Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,975. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

