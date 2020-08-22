Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 276,805 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after acquiring an additional 198,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 984,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.11. The stock had a trading volume of 697,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

