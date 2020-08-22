Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.85. 704,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.77. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.