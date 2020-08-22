Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $40,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,851. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

