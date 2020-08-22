Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,042. The company has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $479.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

