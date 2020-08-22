Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,844.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 278,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 276,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.44. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.