Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 640,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. 11,058,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $243.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

