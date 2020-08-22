Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $101.82 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.10. 2,680,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

