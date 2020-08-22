Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.40. 3,584,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.64. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

