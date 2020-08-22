Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.07. 12,927,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,252,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.