Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $18.49 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $8.27 on Friday, reaching $675.82. 355,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $626.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.64. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $677.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.