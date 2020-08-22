Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,538,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $756,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,445,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.