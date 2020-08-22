Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.82. 2,085,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,746. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

