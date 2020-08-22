Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,382 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17.

