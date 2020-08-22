Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $178.69. 183,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

