Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,826 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. 10,849,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,137,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

