Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $7.46 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 78.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in EOG Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 73.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 183,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,412 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

