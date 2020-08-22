Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $72,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,210. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $218.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

