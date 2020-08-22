Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.13. 9,948,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

