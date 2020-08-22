Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.85. 2,062,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $341.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

