Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Target by 842.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after acquiring an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $153.63. 7,056,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.