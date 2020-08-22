Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after acquiring an additional 540,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. 1,645,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

