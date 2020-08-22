Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,016 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 57,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.3% in the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,604,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,993,000 after purchasing an additional 225,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. 2,333,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.