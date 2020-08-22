Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Servicemaster Global worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.87. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

