Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.57. The company had a trading volume of 995,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,351. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

