Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,025. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

