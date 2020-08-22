Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Securiti increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.03.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.72. 4,566,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $162.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

