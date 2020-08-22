Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,201 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,201 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $80,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

