Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,398 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. 6,054,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.52 billion, a PE ratio of -205.55, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.