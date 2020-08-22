Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,428 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 225.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,238,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

