Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,856 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.49. 1,976,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.10. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $238.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.