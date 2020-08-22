Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 615 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,019. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $297.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.