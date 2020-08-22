Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 286.5% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 154,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,030,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of -619.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

