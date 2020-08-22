BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRKK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583. BRK has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

BRK Company Profile

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

