BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRKK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583. BRK has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.
BRK Company Profile
