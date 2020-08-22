Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $71.43

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 305,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,636. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after buying an additional 238,746 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.