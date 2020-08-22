Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT at $13.70

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PREKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

PREKF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.30. 49,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,523. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

