Brokerages Set Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $71.68

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,545. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

